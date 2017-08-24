GCSEs: Wrenn Academy, Wellingborough

Staff and students at Wrenn Academy are celebrating significantly improved GCSE results this year.

The school has seen an 11 per cent improvement in standards in English and maths, which they say is a remarkable increase in light of the new examination changes.

The academy has also seen notable improvements in students achieving the higher grades including the new exceptional grade 9.

Individual successes were many but highlights included Dev Mistry, Jasmine Harris, Shivam Mistry, Joe Anderson and Rebecca Freeman who achieved 51 A* and A GCSE grades between them.

All of these five students also achieved at least one grade 9.

Six students achieved a grade 9 in maths and three scored the highest grade in English.

Upper school director Jonathan Hunt said: “On behalf of the academy I want to congratulate all of our Year 11 students.

“To produce these results in the face of all of the national changes is a superb achievement.

“We welcome back many of them who will be continuing their studies into our sixth form, and I also wish all of our other leavers well with the next stage of their studies and careers.”