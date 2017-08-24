GCSEs: Wollaston School

It has been another successful year for Year 11 students at Wollaston School in their GCSE exams.

This year’s Year 11 GCSE students are the first cohort to face a new grading system in maths and English, which grades exam outcomes from 9-1 for the first time, instead of A* to C.

The Government has benchmarked grade 4 as the equivalent of a C-grade under the old system and called this a ‘standard’ pass in maths and English.

The Government has also put a stronger focus upon the number of students attaining a grade 5, called a ‘strong’ pass.

A grade 7 is benchmarked alongside the traditional A-grade.

This new system for English and maths sits alongside the traditional A*-G grades for all other GCSE subjects.

Students and staff have also had to get to grips with new specifications in most subjects.

Schools have been advised not to try to compare outcomes with previous years and so the headlines below are in a slightly different format to previous years.

Headteacher Joe Cowell said: “All that said, I am delighted to say that we are extremely pleased with our outcomes.”

Here are some of the headline figures from Wollaston School:

- 77 per cent of students attained level 4 or above in maths

- 79 per cent of students attained level 4 or above in English language and/or English literature

- 57 per cent of students attained level 5 or above in maths

- 59 per cent of students attained level 5 or above in English language and/ or English literature

- 68 per cent of students attained level 4 or above in both English and maths

- 46 per cent of students attained a level 5 or above in both English and maths

Mr Cowell added that several of the school’s highest performing students attained quite outstanding results and are worthy of a special mention:

- Wissam Whayeb: 5 A*-grades; 1 A-grade; 3 grades 9/8 in maths and English

- Joe Norris: 6 A*-grades; 2 grades 9/8 and 1 grade 7 in maths and English

- Yolande Cheeseman: 4 A*-grades; 2 A-grades; 3 grades 9/8 in maths and English

- Isla Macinnes: 4 A*-grades; 2 A-grades; 3 grades 9/8 in maths and English

- Samuel Austin: 4 A*-grades; 2 A-grades; 3 grades 9/8 in maths and English

- Matthew Aindow: 4 A*-grades; 1 A-grade; 1 Distinction, 2 grades 9/8 and 1 grade 7 in maths and English

- Ella Jennings: 4 A*-grades; 2 A-grades; 3 grades 9/8 in maths and English

- Sian Bullock: 5 A*-grades; 1 A-grade; 2 grades 9/8 and 1 grade 7 in maths and English. Sian also attained an A-grade in AS-level maths

- Sam Young: 5 A*-grades; 1 A-grade; 1 grade 9 in maths and 1 grade 7 in English. Sam also attained an A in A-level maths

- Evie Burles: 3 A*-grades; 3 A-grades; 2 grades 9/8 and 1 grade 7 in maths and English

- Lizzie Nash: 2 A*-grades; 4 A-grades; 3 grades 9/8 in maths and English

- Sean Bromilow: 2 A*-grades; 4 A-grades; 2 grades 9/8 in maths and English

- Samuel Matthews: 1 A*-grade; 4 A-grades; 1 Distinction; 2 grades 9/8 and 1 grade 7 in maths and English

- Thomas Buck: 1 A*-grades; 5 A-grades; 2 grades 9/8 and 1 grade 7 in maths and English

- Jace Wright: 6 A*-grades; 3 grades 9/8 in maths and English

- Phoebe Leighton: 2 A*-grades; 4 A-grades; 1 grade 9/8 and 1 grade 7 in maths and English

- Emily Davis: 1 A*-grade; 4 A-grades; 2 grades 9/8 and 1 grade 7 in maths and English

- Anna Shellard: 1 A*-grades; 4 A-grades; 2 grades 9/8 and 1 grade 7 in maths and English

Mr Cowell added: “Congratulations to all our students on their results this summer.

“We wish them all the best of luck with their future careers.”