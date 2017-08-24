GCSEs: Wellingborough School

Pupils at Wellingborough School are today celebrating strong GCSE results.

The school is delighted that the A* percentage is at its best for three years.

As Wellingborough moves toward the new GCSE grading system (where exams are graded 9 – 1) in maths, comparison with previous years is difficult, but the grades were very pleasing and three Year 11 pupils achieved the new Grade 9 (which is equivalent to a very high A*).

52 of the 90 pupils, nearly 60 per cent and up from last year, gained at least one A* grade and 20 per cent gained six or more A*s.

The achievements of Anna Elson and Oliver Simmons, who have a clean sweep of A* and a Grade 8 or 9 in their mathematics, are of particular note.

The Grade 9s achieved by two of the Year 9 pupils in mathematics, William Heath and Kia Tanna-Shah, are further reason to celebrate, and be proud of the pupils and the teaching staff.

Garry Bowe, headmaster of Wellingborough School, said: “Today is a day of celebration for our pupils as they prepare for the next stage of their education.

“It is always a great experience to see the hard work of our pupils pay off as they receive their results.

“I congratulate them, as well as giving thanks to Wellingborough School’s teaching staff for their support in the classroom and their parents for their support at home.

“We now look forward to welcoming a cohort of new and existing pupils into the sixth form, where we will continue to help them reach their full potential.”

There are many other highlights, with strong performances by a large proportion of pupils in art and Latin.

21 pupils, nearly 25 per cent, gained an A* in all three sciences.

One pupil, Adam Ali, sat the computing GCSE as a pilot prior to the school introducing GCSE computing as a mainstream option in the forthcoming academic year.

It is encouraging to see him achieve an A*.

Also, of the five Year 9 pupils who sat the entry level computing paper by way of preparation, two achieved Grade 3, the highest grade available.

Anyone who would like more information on Wellingborough School and how to join can go to www.wellingboroughschool.org or go along to the open day on Saturday, October 7.