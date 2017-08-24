GCSEs: Weavers Academy, Wellingborough

Pupils and staff at Weavers Academy in Wellingborough are celebrating some of the best GCSE results the school has seen.

The school, part of the Creative Education Trust, saw a GCSE pass rate of 99.6 per cent across all subjects.

Pupils with their results.

68 per cent of students achieved a new ‘standard pass’ of grade four or above in English.

62 per cent of students achieved a new ‘standard pass’ of grade four or above in maths.

As well as strong overall results, there were a number of personal success stories including:

- Natasha Fyffe, who achieved two 9s, four A*s, an 8, two As and distinction*

- Louis Clark, who achieved two 9s, four A*s, two As, a 7 and distinction*

- Esha Kumari, who achieved five A*s, an 8, two 7s and distinction*

- Alex Lancaster-Lennox, who achieved a 9, two A*s, an 8, four As and a 5

- Chloe Thompson, who achieved an A*, five As, two 8s, a 7 and distinction*

Natasha, Louis, Esha, Alex, and Chloe all expressed their absolute delight and relief upon receiving their results this morning.

They will all be returning to Weavers Academy in September to begin their A-Levels.

Vivien Swaida, principal at Weavers Academy, said: “I am enormously proud of our students particularly when I see both their academic learning and their personal development flourishing.

“We are here to make sure that every young person who leaves us has real choices in life, whether sixth form, an apprenticeship or into the workplace.

“I wish all of our pupils the best of luck for the future – I cannot wait to see what they go on to do next.”