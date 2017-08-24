GCSEs: The Latimer Arts College

A morning of joy and celebration was in order as students at The Latimer Arts College collected their GCSE results.

Principal Siobhan Hearne said: “Our students are at the centre of everything we do and it is a great privilege to share days like this with them.

“We are really proud of our students and the way they have committed to their future success during the course of these GCSE studies, especially as there have been significant changes to the examination system and curriculum this year.

“We recognise that each student is an individual and joins us from different starting points.

“Therefore, we would particularly like to say well done to those students who have made outstanding progress, including Georgina Bosworth, Sophie Bettles, Joseph Cole, Daniel Draycott, Millie Eve, Amy Meadows, Nadia Szajnowska and Ben Walsham.

“In this landmark year, which saw the introduction of the new, more challenging GCSEs in maths and English, we would like to make special mention of students who secured the new Grade 9: Justin Johnson and Robert Wilson, for maths and English, and James Daniels, Jamie Drinkell and Thomas Larmour for maths.

“In addition we are delighted for Beth Allan, Kayleigh Driscoll, Abby Golding, Stuart Harding, Lois Hardwick, Justin Johnson, Aidan Jones, William Jones, Shanie Reed and Robbie Wilson - who all secured a phenomenal 79 A*/A grade (or equivalent qualifications) between them.

“Many of our students will be joining our sixth form, but for those who are moving on we wish them the very best of luck.

“We are now turning our attention to the new school year where we welcome applications for our sixth form and would ask interested students to contact the college directly.

“I also look forward to welcoming students who are joining us in Year 7 in September as they begin their Latimer journey.”

Picking up their GCSEs this morning, students were very happy.

Thomas Larmour said: “My results are everything I wanted, I’m really excited.

“I got a 9 in maths and another 8 GCSEs on top of this.

“It was a bit of a scary experience, especially with the new 9 to 1 system this year.

“I’m very happy that I can go onto sixth form and then university hopefully.

“Latimer Arts College has done amazingly well supporting me.”

Aidan Jones: “I’ve got an 8 in maths and a 5 and 7 in English, which is not too bad at all.

“I’ve had a really good experience at the college and hopefully I’ll be joining sixth form next.”

Ellie Driver: “I’ve passed everything and got 9 GCSEs.

“I’m really happy and so pleased to have passed maths, I wasn’t expecting this at all.

“I still haven’t taken it all in.

“I want to go to sixth form next, I’ve enjoyed everything at the college.

“And want to say thank you to my teachers.”