GCSEs: The Ferrers School, Higham Ferrers

The Ferrers School students have been celebrating another year of good exam results.

The school heaped praise on Lauren Gil, Lois Gorst and Olivia Taylor who all gained 10 GCSEs at grades A* and A.

Other students that were also praised for their excellent performance include: Alessandra James, Charlotte Kemp, Chloe Turner, Natasha Krywald, Bethany Moulton, Joshua Bailey, Kieran Berry, Harry Martin, Josh Seale and Conor West.

Jonathan Giles, headteacher, said: “These results are all about how well they prepare students for the next steps in their education or training and we are delighted that record numbers of them have opted to stay at The Ferrers School and continue their success into the Sixth Form.

“Well done to all our students. I wish them well for the next stage in their education.”

The school also congratulated the following students for the amount of progress and improvement they have made: Adam Brown, Cari Bowdler, Amy Pickles, Jake Wood and Rachel Hogan.