GCSEs: The Ferrers School, Higham

Staff and students at The Ferrers School in Higham are celebrating another year of excellent GCSE results.

Outstanding individual performances included Ella Brown, Freya Cole and Bethany Ward, who all achieved 10 or more A/A* grades and grades 8 or 9 in the new English and maths GCSEs.

Lucy Ransom, Indra Warr, William Mantle and Rafael Farhadian also excelled, achieving eight or more A/A* grades and grades 8 or 9 in English and maths.

The school also congratulated Oliver Alexander, Elizabeth Atkins, Molly Jones, Jessica Long, Oliver Mansfield-Ford, Jasmine Talbot and Aoife Spyer for the amount of progress and improvement they have made.

Headteacher Jonathan Giles said: “It is always gratifying when the hard work of staff and students pays off with such pleasing results.

“My congratulations go to our students for all their achievements.”