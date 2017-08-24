GCSEs: Southfield School, Kettering

Southfield School are extremely proud to announce their best ever GCSE results.

Results have improved despite significant national changes to the examination structure.

Southfield students collecting their GCSE results

93 per cent of students exceeded the governments’ minimum expectations achieving grades 9-4 in English.

Southfield have also maintained an impressive record in terms of the governments’ EBacc measure with 41 per cent (24.5 per cent nationally in 2016) of students achieving strong passes in English, naths, science, humanities and language subjects.

These results reflect the hard work and dedication of both our students and staff at Southfield.

Stand-out successes include Georgia Cook, Simisola Akande, Tofunmi Olarinde and Emily Thomas who between them gained 24 A*s, 8 As, 5 9s, 6 8s and a 7.

Students with their GCSE results this morning

Southfield’s future open evenings will be held on:

- Year 6: Tuesday, September 26 from 6pm to 8pm

- Sixth form: Thursday, November 16 from 6pm to 8pm