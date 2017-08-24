GCSEs: Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Wellingborough

Students at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in Wellingborough are celebrating as they receive their GCSE results which include the numerical grades 1-9 in English and maths for the first time.

The academy, which is currently the highest achieving school in Northamptonshire under the headline Progress 8 measure, has seen the historic five GCSEs including English and maths increase further to 65 per cent.

Using the same calculations as last year, student progress from joining in year 7 is once again outstanding, beating the best in county figure achieved by the academy last year.

Andrew Wilson, associate principal, said: “We are delighted for our students and proud to share in their success.

“It is particularly pleasing that under the new, more challenging GCSE examinations, an impressive one in four students achieved the equivalent of a grade A or A* in mathematics with 15 students achieving the new top grade of a 9, well above the national average.”

Students achieved impressive results across the board with the following students achieving the pinnacle of nine or more GCSEs at grades A* or A (or the new equivalent numerical grades): Rian Patel, Khalid Moyo, Sofia Semjonova, Daisy Essam, Tahlia Palmer, Ethan Ali, Abin Islam, Rahul Jethwa, Bethany Lyne, Jack Walton, Kathryn Knight and Payal Patel.

In addition, Bethany Humphries and Hope Blackburn-Elliot also achieved an exceptional grade 9 in both English and mathematics.

Victoria Bishop, CEO and executive principal, said: “Students and staff have worked incredibly hard to achieve these outstanding results.

“We look forward to seeing many students return to our successful sixth form in September and wish all students the very best in their future endeavours.”

