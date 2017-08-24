GCSEs: Prince William School, Oundle

Students and staff at Prince William School in Oundle are celebrating a fourth consecutive year of improved GCSE results.

70 per cent of Year 11 students secured the new equivalent of A* to C grades in both English and maths.

In English alone an impressive 75 per cent achieved the new ‘good’ pass of a 5 or higher.

English results for all students were above the national average and 30 per cent acheved a new 7 or higher in English literature, compared to 19 per cent nationally.

Maths results for all students are also above the national average with eleven students achieving the new exceptional grade 9.

Overall students at the school achieved 21 grades 9s in English and maths.

There have been many outstanding individual performances, with Hannah Stovin achieving 9s in English literature and language, an 8 in maths and another 7 A*/As.

Sarah Kirk achieved a 9 in maths and English literature and seven more A*/As.

George Tarleton found success with 9s in both maths and English literature and another eight A*/As.

Headteacher Steve Harvey said: “We would like to congratulate our students on their efforts and achievements.

“The range of success is extremely satisfying and our thanks go to everyone who has worked so hard to gain these excellent results.

“We would also like to thank parents for working so closely with us, as it plays a vital role in the achievements of every single student.

“These results represent a fourth year of improved GCSE results and come on the back of some of the best ever A-Level results achieved last week.”

EMLC Academy Trust director or education Mike Lavelle said: “There are undoubtedly strong performances with very many good individual achievements.

“Notably, many of these young people achieve outstanding grades as well as participating fully in the life of the school and their community.

“We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to all concerned.”

The open evening for the schoool for 2018 intake is on September 21 and the open evening for sixth form candidates takes place on December 7.