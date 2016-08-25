GCSEs: Prince William, Oundle

Prince William School has increased its GCSE pass rate.

Pupils at the Oundle school were today celebrating the best results the school has seen in recent years.

The number of students achieving the A*-C pass rate in the key subjects of English and maths has increased.

While those students achieving the measure used in recent years of 5 A*-C GCSE’s, including English and Maths, has also increased.

Jo Baron, Vice Principal responsible for Year 11 said, “We are delighted with the achievements of all our students and there have been some excellent results across a wide range of subjects.

“Students and staff have worked incredibly hard over the past two years and their commitment has paid off.”

Duncan Mills, managing director of the EMLC Trust which includes Prince William School said: “The trust and staff of Prince William School are dedicated to providing the best possible educational experience for all students and our ambitions for them are high.

The GCSE results are a key step in our journey to being recognised as an outstanding school within the next few years.”