GCSEs: Oundle School

Oundle School's great hall
Oundle School pupils have once again produced an impressive set of GCSE results, with many excellent performances recorded.

51 per cent of all grades awarded were A*, maintaining the seven-year record of having the majority of results at the highest level.

81 per cent of all grades were A* or A.

Sixteen pupils took a clean sweep of 10 A* grades, while nearly 30 per cent of the year group recorded all A* and A.

Performance was strong across all subjects with Russian, Greek, Latin, physics and biology leading the way with A* grades.

The school is naturally delighted that its pupils have performed so well in all public examinations.

Sarah Kerr-Dineen, head of Oundle School, said: “The pupils and their teachers deserve to feel proud of these results, which above all provide a confident foundation for the demands of sixth form study.”