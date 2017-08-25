GCSEs: Oundle School

Oundle School pupils have once again produced an impressive set of GCSE results, with many excellent performances recorded.

51 per cent of all grades awarded were A*, maintaining the seven-year record of having the majority of results at the highest level.

81 per cent of all grades were A* or A.

Sixteen pupils took a clean sweep of 10 A* grades, while nearly 30 per cent of the year group recorded all A* and A.

Performance was strong across all subjects with Russian, Greek, Latin, physics and biology leading the way with A* grades.

The school is naturally delighted that its pupils have performed so well in all public examinations.

Sarah Kerr-Dineen, head of Oundle School, said: “The pupils and their teachers deserve to feel proud of these results, which above all provide a confident foundation for the demands of sixth form study.”