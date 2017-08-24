GCSEs: Montsaye Academy, Rothwell

GCSE results at Montsaye Academy have ‘improved significantly’, the school says.
Results in maths have seen a big improvement with the school pleased with results in English, science, dance and media.
Peter Tomkins, vice Principal, said: “Our students have done well and results have risen for the second year running.
“Many students will be delighted with their grades which will allow them to make a range of choices going forward and we are pleased that many will be joining us in the sixth form.
“We are also pleased that these results show a narrowing of the gap between the achievement of disadvantaged students and other students at Montsaye.”
A number of students achieved the new grade 9, the highest grade possible, given to just three per cent of exam papers.
Laura Cockcroft achieved grade 9 in both English and English literature as well as a further A* in French and seven other A grades or equivalents.
Harry Myers achieved a grade 9 in Maths as well as A* grades in each of the sciences – physics, chemistry and biology – and a further five A grades.
Ralisa Hock achieved grade 9 in English, 8s in music and French and four other As.
Other high performers includeRebecca Hart with an A* in history, grade 8 (A* equivalent) in English language and English literature and five more A grades or equivalents andJenna Such with four A* or equivalent grades and seven A or equivalent grades.
