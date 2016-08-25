GCSEs: Montsaye Academy, Rothwell

Students and staff at Montsaye Academy are celebrating a second successful results day this year with the release today of the outcomes for GCSE and equivalent examinations.

Jason Cumming, principal of the academy, said: “This year – as a result of the hard work of both students and staff – we have seen a 15 per cent increase in the percentage of students achieving A* to C in both English and mathematics. “Early indications would suggest that we have done well on the new Progress 8 measure of success, which judges a school across a broader range of subjects, and this is a great outcome for the students and the school.

“We are also pleased to have seen over 90 per cent of entries in the three sciences result in students achieving at A* to C.

“There has been particularly strong achievement this year in English Language, biology, physics, chemistry, dance, music and ICT.

“Following on from last week’s very pleasing achievement at A-level it has been a very positive end to the summer and has filled us with ambition for the year ahead.”

Top achievers in the year include Eleanor Jones (10 A*s and three As), Alice Sharman (five A*s, six As and one B) and Holly Williams (six A*s, four As and two Bs).

Mr Cumming added: “These results show that the ethos we have created of determination, ambition and resilience has paid off.

“The students’ results are a reflection of their hard work and the support that they have received from both home and school.

“We wish them all the best for the next steps they choose take into employment or education.”