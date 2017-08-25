GCSEs: Lodge Park Academy, Corby

Lodge Park Academy has seen a strong set of GCSE results this year, with particularly good improvement in the basic measures of English and maths.

Peter Bohus, whose results included a new grade 8 in both English literature and maths along with five A grades, will join Lodge Park Academy’s sixth form to study biology, chemistry and maths.

Bence Balogh was also celebrating after receiving his results.

Bence’s results included a grade 8 in maths, a grade 6 in English literature and five As and a B.

He will also join the academy’s sixth form to study biology, chemistry and maths.

He said: “I was overwhelmed when opening my results.

“I am amazed and relieved that all of the hard work has paid off.”

Another happy student was Niamh Logue.

Niamh’s results included a grade 8 in English language and a grade 7 in both English literature and maths, along with four As and two Bs.

Niamh, who will join Lodge Park Academy’s sixth form to study film, biology and maths, said: “I am delighted with my results and feel completely overwhelmed.

“I am so proud of my efforts and looking forward to continuing my studies at Lodge Park Academy.”

Other top performers included Kurt Ilko and Nicole Nenadovich, who both achieved a set of impressive GCSE grades.

Kurt, who achieved an A*, four As and two Bs as well as a grade 6 in both English language and maths, will join the academy’s sixth form to study biology, English language and religious studies.

He said: “I am relieved that the wait is finally over.

“I have worked really hard for these results and I am so pleased with the outcome.”

Nicole, who achieved a grade 8 in English literature and a grade 7 in English language, along with two As and four Bs, will also join the academy’s sixth form to study biology, English language and IT.

Alison Hayes, principal at Lodge Park Academy, said: “We are pleased with our results and have seen some excellent individual achievements.

“For example, Peter Bohus achieved a new grade 8 in both English literature and maths, and has made excellent academic strides while at our school.

“Peter is one of our many students who has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic during his time at Lodge Park Academy.”

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “An education at one of our schools offers our students the very best experiences inside and outside of the classroom.

“We are delighted for all of our students who are celebrating their well-deserved GCSE results, which will now open new doors for them academically or in the workplace.

“We set high standards to create rich learning environments where all young people can achieve and excel, and it is incredibly rewarding to see all their hard work pay off.”