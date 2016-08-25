GCSEs: Lodge Park Academy, Corby

There were many smiling faces at Lodge Park Academy today as GCSE results were opened, bringing to an end a very strong academic year for the academy.

Principal Alison Hayes said: “We should be very pleased by all that we have achieved over the last 12 months.

“We have had some fantastic GCSE results, which have ensured that our overall results are broadly in line with last year.

“Our A-level results were very impressive, with nearly double the number of students going off to the top universities.

“Our students have excelled on the sportsfield, won national recognition for our art and photography and taken part in a number of exciting enrichment opportunities.

“What this all means is that our students are not just leaving with strong grades, but also with the experiences, skills and interests that show they have had a rounded education.

“I really do believe that our students are a credit to themselves and our community.”

Among the smiling faces was Thomas Buchan, who had to sit one exam in hospital after having an appendix removed.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted. I feel ready to start A-levels now.”

Susan Fleming, whose four children have all been to the academy, arrived to see her youngest child get their results today.

Both Susan and her brother Alex, who was killed serving in the Falklands, also attended Lodge Park.

Susan said: “I feel very emotional as it is the end of an era. Lodge Park has given me and my family a lot of support over the years.

“They have educated generations of our family, and for that we will be forever grateful.”

Andrei Kurzin was so happy with his results that he turned straight to social media.

He said: “I am delighted, In fact, I am going to make my results my profile picture.”

Chief executive of the David Ross Education Trust Wendy Marshall said: “There is always so much going on at Lodge Park.

“They embrace every opportunity that is on offer, and as a result students have an incredible range of opportunities that few other schools in the state sector can offer.”