GCSEs: Latimer Arts College, Barton Seagrave

Students at The Latimer Arts College have been celebrating receiving their GCSE results throughout the day.

Principal Siobhan Hearne said: “We are delighted that this year’s students have built on last year’s successes and made even stronger progress in 2016, particularly following the introduction of a new set of performance indicators for schools.

“While congratulations go to all, I would like to make a special mention of Mikael Rozee, Hoa Wen Lo, Charlotte Ashmead and Alix Andrew, who gained 31 A and A* grades between them, and also well done to Lauren Harrison-Llewellyn, Brianna Mastrangelo, Euwan Frost and Matthew Larcombe, who have made outstanding progress.

“We are really proud of our students and the way in which they have committed to their future success during the course of this year’s GCSE studies.

“At The Latimer Arts College our students are at the centre of everything that we do.

“It is a great privilege to share days like this with them.

“I would like to wish all of our Year 11s the very best of luck for the future.

“We are now turning our attention to the new school year and welcoming applications for our Sixth Form.

“Interested students should contact us at the earliest opportunity.

“We also look forward to welcoming students who are joining us in Year 7 in September as they begin their GCSE journey - they are coming to a great school.”

The Latimer Arts College’s next open evening will be held on Tuesday, October 4, from 6pm to 8.30pm.

For further details go to www.latimer.org.uk.