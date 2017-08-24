GCSEs: Kettering Science Academy

The majority of students at Kettering Science Academy achieved a grade 4 or above in the reformed English and maths exams.

Students all showed good results overall with 10 per cent achieving three or more A/A* grades and 56 per cent achieving three or more A* to C grades.

Lydia Shepard.

Five students also managed to achieve a very impressive eight A/A* grades.

Interim principal Mr Tony Segalini said: “I am really pleased of how well all the students have done in their GCSEs.

“The results show how Kettering Science Academy is continuing on its journey of rapid improvement as a school, which is nowin line with national levels of performance.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff for the hard work they have put in to help the students achieve these results.”

Justin Ike.

54 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above English and maths.

The school praised Pranav Sudheesh, Justin Ike, Ishan Tailor, Lydia Shepard, Salum Salum, Arron Buckby, Emily Osbourne and Luke Hansen.

Pranav Sudheesh achieved a grade 9 in English language and in maths and an 8 in English literature, A*s in biology, chemistry, physics, further mathematics, history and ICT, As in psychology, statistics and French and a distinction* in ECDL.

He is now going on to study A-Levels in biology, mathematics, chemistry and further mathematics.

Pupils collect their results.

He said: “I really liked the new questions on the reformed GCSE exams, especially in English.

“I am very proud of my mathematics result as I really like the subject.”

Student Bernard Dec, who is currently in Year 10, also received an outstanding result in further mathematics, achieving an A* with distinction.

This mark makes him one of the top performers in country in the subject.

Pranav Sudheesh.

One subject that particularly stood out this year was triple science, in which 26 per cent achieved a grade A/A* in the subject.

Other successful subjects with more than 20 per cent of students achieving a A/A* grade included further mathematics, statistics and PE.