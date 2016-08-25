GCSEs: Kettering Science Academy

Students at Kettering Science Academy have posted their best ever exam results.

This year’s results have shown an improvement of more than 10 per cent in one year and are now in line with national levels of performance, with 56 per cent of their students getting five GCSEs at A*-C including English and maths.

Along with the resounding success of the whole year group there have been some incredible individual performances.

Principal Paul Davies said: “This is a stunning set of GCSE results, and no more than the students deserved.

“They have worked exceptionally hard this year with their efforts matched by our dedicated and hardworking staff who strived to support students in achieving their very best.

“I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank our families who work in a very strong partnership with the academy in supporting all the students.

“These results are yet another indicator that KSA has become a very good school indeed.”

High achievers included Year 11 Student Samuel Blackman, who received eight A*s and two As.

He said: “I am really happy to get these grades and some were a surprise.”

Samuel will now be staying on at Sixth Form at KSA.

Tom Winstone was more than pleased with his results after his hard saw him being rewarded with two A*s, six As and two Bs.

He said: “I am very happy, especially with my A*s and As and I am staying on to do A levels in the Sixth Form.”

Tom’s mum, Kate Winstone, said: “I am overwhelmed really and very proud of his achievements.”

Ericka Bote was awarded one A*, seven As and two Bs.

She said: “I am feeling really good about these results after all the hard work I put in.”

Ericka is also staying on to do A levels at KSA including biology and mathematics.

Lee Baker received four A*s, four As, a B and a C.

He said: “It was what I expected to get and I am ecstatic about my results and my family are very proud of me.”

Lee Baker, Adam Dougherty and Samuel Blackman were also awarded with double A* grades for their further mathematics exam.

Friends Sophie Moss and Teresa Perez were also celebrating their results with Sophie obtaining six As and three Bs and Teresa with three A*s, six As and a B.

Teresa said: “I am very pleased with my results and in some subjects I did better than I expected to and I am very happy.”

Sophie added: “I am really pleased I have done so well.”