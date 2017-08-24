GCSEs: Kettering Buccleuch Academy

Students and staff at Kettering Buccleuch Academy are celebrating their GCSE results today (Thursday).

50 per cent of students have achieved five or more A* to C grades including grade 4 or above in both English and maths.

Matthew with his GCSE results

32 per cent of students also achieved a grade 5 or above in both English and maths and there were strong performances across a range of subjects including history, religious education and art.

There were also some notable individual successes, including:

- Matthew Holland, who achieved grade 9s in English Literature and maths, seven A*s and a grade 6

- Niamh Woodhouse, who achieved two grade 8s, three A*s, two As, one B and a grade 5

- Lewis Robinson, who achieved a grade 9 in English Literature, a grade 8, six As, a grade 6 and a Distinction BTEC

- Elise Coker, who achieved a grade 9 English Language, two grade 7s, two As, three Bs and two Cs

- Charlie Turner, who achieved two grade 8s, a grade 7, an A*, three As, two Bs and a Merit BTEC

Dino Di Salvo, principal of Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “I would like to congratulate all our students celebrating their GCSE results today, which are testament to the tremendous amount of hard work of students and staff alike. “Students can now go onto the next stages of education and training with the right skills and qualifications to succeed.

“In particular, I am glad that so many of our Year 11s have chosen to stay on at our sixth form, which saw its best ever A-Level results last week.”