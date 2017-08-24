GCSEs: Corby Technical School

Corby Technical School is celebrating its first set of GCSE examination results.

A total of 83 per cent of Year 11 students secured grades 9-4 in the newly reformed English qualifications.

Sevent-two per cent of the students secured the same in mathematics.

Principal Angela Reynolds said: “I am delighted with this excellent set of results, we are very proud of the hard work and determination that our students have displayed.

“Given the backdrop of GCSE reform, this is an excellent foundation for us to build on for the future.

“In particular, we are delighted that three of our students gained a level 9 in mathematics.

“For our small cohort of children, this is an exceptional result and a reflection of the technical ethos of our school.

“We look forward to welcoming back many of our students and new students from other schools into the new sixth form that is opening in September.”

Mrs Reynolds thanked staff and parents for the outstanding support they offered the students.

She would also like to congratulate all students on making this such a successful first year.