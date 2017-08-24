GCSEs: Corby Business Academy

Students and staff at Corby Business Academy are celebrating another successful year of GCSE results.

Tegan Fleming, Niamh Graham, Eden Northover and Adam Cleary all achieved a grade 9 in English literature or language, whilst students Louie Anderson, Chantel McLaren and Sophie Sheen managed to achieve grade 9s in both subjects.

Eden Northover.

72 per cent of students achieved a grade 9-4 in English whilst students also performed well in mathematics on the new system with 60 per cent achieving a grade 9-4.

Students Louie Anderson, Harry McEwan and Courtney Smith all achieved a grade 9 in the subject.

Louie Anderson is the academy’s top performing student, achieving an impressive three grade 9s in English literature, language and mathematics and As in Biology, chemistry, history, music, physics, and Spanish.

Louie is now going to stay at the academy to study A-Levels in mathematics, further mathematics, physics and chemistry.

He said: “I am really pleased with my results and am particularly surprised with my grade 9s in English.

“I worked hard at home and often revised.

“I did lots of past papers which I think really help.”

Sophie Sheen achieved grade 9s in English literature and language, A*s in additional science, history and media, As in applied business and French and a 7 in mathematics.

Sophie is now going to stay at the school to study A-Levels in English literature, biology, physics and chemistry.

She said: “I am really pleased with my results and achieved better than I thought I would in English, I didn’t expect to get any grade 9s.

One subject that showed yet another year of successful results was science, in particular chemistry in which 91 per cent of students achieved an A*-C grade.

Music followed closely with 86 per cent of students achieving an A*-C grade.

In languages, 10.3 per cent of French students achieved an A*, which is an increase of 4 per cent compared to last year.

Students achieving A*-C in the subjects have also increased by 15 per cent, whilst in Spanish there was a 6.1 per cent increase in students achieving an A* and a 10 per cent increase in students achieving A*-C in the subject.

Other subjects that showed exceptional results included child development, history, IT, media and photography.

Associate principal Janina Taylor said: “We are proud of all our students who have performed well on the new grading system.

“There have been some good individual performances from the students and the results show the hard work and dedication of both the students and staff.”