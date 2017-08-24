GCSEs: Brooke Weston Academy, Corby

Students and staff at Corby’s Brooke Weston Academy are celebrating another year of outstanding GCSE results.

This year, 93 per cent of Year 11 students secured grades 9 to 4 in the newly reformed English qualifications and 88 per cent of the cohort achieved the same in maths.

Students with their results.

Associate principal, Pete Kirkbride, said: “It gives me huge pleasure to congratulate all of our students on their fantastic achievements.

“The success of our students is a testament to their determination and ambition.

“I am tremendously proud that we continue the mission to ensure that every student, regardless of their starting point when they arrive at Brooke Weston Academy, maximises every opportunity to make exceptional progress.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all staff and parents for their relentless support.

Students with their results.

“I feel privileged to be part of such an inspiring school community.”

More than a quarter of all grades were awarded A*/A, or the new equivalent 9 to 7 measure.

Among the school’s highest performing students this year were Winston Ho, with 11 A*/As, including an A** in Further Mathematics, Amy Kirby accomplishing 11 A*/As, and Parasdeep Bains, Luca Milford, George Tysoe and Levia Yee each achieving 10 A*/As.