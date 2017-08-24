GCSEs: Bishop Stopford school, Kettering

In the first set of exams including the new harder qualifications in maths and English, provisional results show Bishop Stopford students achieving 86 per cent Grade 4 or above.

A total of 93 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above in the new English specifications and 89 per cent in maths.

Ben Ettridge

A grade 4 is equivalent to last year’s grade C.

A school spokesman said: “A very pleasing number of students achieved the new grade 9 in maths, English and English literature.

“This grade is awarded for the most exceptional performance.

“A total of 27 per cent of all grades awarded were at A and A*.

“However, it was equally pleasing to see hard work rewarded across the board, irrespective of each individual’s starting point.

“Among many outstanding results, Ben Ettridge achieved a clean sweep of top grades: three grade 9s and 8 A*.

“Twins Josh and Matthew Hutchinson achieved 19 A* or grade 9s between them; Bethany Hodgson achieved 7 A* and 2 grade 9s; Olivia Gugic achieved 3 grade 9s and 5 A*s.

“Matthew, Ben and Olivia were among the “extremely able” 2,000 students nationally who, the exam boards revealed today, achieved grade 9s in all three new exams.

“These results follow the outstanding A-Level results achieved last week and are testament to the hard work and commitment of the teaching staff involved in so many curriculum changes at both GCSE and A-Level.

“We look forward to continuing this tradition of success in the next phase of curriculum change.”