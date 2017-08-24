Search

GCSEs: Bishop Stopford school, Kettering

editorial image

In the first set of exams including the new harder qualifications in maths and English, provisional results show Bishop Stopford students achieving 86 per cent Grade 4 or above.

A total of 93 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above in the new English specifications and 89 per cent in maths.

Ben Ettridge

A grade 4 is equivalent to last year’s grade C.

A school spokesman said: “A very pleasing number of students achieved the new grade 9 in maths, English and English literature.

“This grade is awarded for the most exceptional performance.

“A total of 27 per cent of all grades awarded were at A and A*.

“However, it was equally pleasing to see hard work rewarded across the board, irrespective of each individual’s starting point.

“Among many outstanding results, Ben Ettridge achieved a clean sweep of top grades: three grade 9s and 8 A*.

“Twins Josh and Matthew Hutchinson achieved 19 A* or grade 9s between them; Bethany Hodgson achieved 7 A* and 2 grade 9s; Olivia Gugic achieved 3 grade 9s and 5 A*s.

“Matthew, Ben and Olivia were among the “extremely able” 2,000 students nationally who, the exam boards revealed today, achieved grade 9s in all three new exams.

“These results follow the outstanding A-Level results achieved last week and are testament to the hard work and commitment of the teaching staff involved in so many curriculum changes at both GCSE and A-Level.

“We look forward to continuing this tradition of success in the next phase of curriculum change.”