Gas supplies restored to nearly all homes and businesses in Oundle

National Grid has restored gas supplies to nearly all homes and businesses in Oundle.

The firm said yesterday (Sunday) that 94 per cent of properties were now back on gas, but engineers were continuing to visit properties which they had not been able to gain access to up until 10pm last night.

The aim was to get every property, to which they can gain access to, back on gas by the end of yesterday.

A spokesman for National Grid said they wanted to thank the people of Oundle for their ‘continuing patience’ as they switch supplies back on.

And the spokesman added: “We will need to visit all the affected properties to turn their gas supply back on and to carry out safety checks on the gas appliances and the gas meter.

“Please do not try to do this yourself.

“Wait for an engineer to call.

“We will visit every property three times.

“If we cannot get access after the third visit, we will leave contact details for you to contact us.

“We can then arrange to send an engineer out to you.”

The customer centre at the hub in Fletton House has now closed.

However, customer advisers will be on hand today (Monday) at National Grid’s mobile command unit, which will be parked at Oundle Rugby Club until midday.

Customers can also call 0845 8351111 for more details.

All engineers carry ID badges so National Grid urges all customers to check their ID before allowing anyone into your home.

Further details can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Oundle-gas-incident-updates-1851026971848828/