Garage firm donates more than £4,000 to Corby charity

A garage firm has donated £4,655 to Corby’s Lakelands Hospice.

Hockenhull Garages Ltd, which owns Shell Corby and has eight further franchised Shell garages in the county, donated a whopping £4,655 to the hospice.

Fancy dress from one fundraising event.

Managing director Peter Hockenhull said his entire team took part in fundraising antics throughout 2016, including fun days, dress-up days, cake sales and a beach-themed party.

He added that he is proud of everyone, from the dedicated cleaning team right through to the management team and that it was a real team effort.