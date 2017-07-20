Gang of four embark on car tyre slashing spree in Northampton

Have your say

Up to 14 cars had their tyres slashed in the early hours of the morning in Northampton's Little Billing.

At some point between 2.30am and 3am on Wednesday, July 19 vehicles parked on, or on driveways off, Hertford Court, were subject to criminal damage.

Four males wearing hooded tops were seen running away after a car alarm sounded.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.