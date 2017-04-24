Gaming equipment and games stolen in Kettering burglary

Gaming equipment and games were stolen in a burglary at a Kettering house.

The offenders broke in at the back of the house in Roundhill Road at some point between 6.45pm on Friday, April 21 and 10.30am the following morning.

A number of items were stolen, including a black PlayStation 3, a white Xbox 360, an Xbox 1 and about 15 games, including the latest Grand Theft Auto and FIFA 2017.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the stolen property, are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.