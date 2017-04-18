GALLERY: Thousands flock to Kelmarsh for yearly country show

Thousands packed into the Kelmarsh estate over Easter weekend to enjoy an array of stunts, country pursuits and fine foods.

Among those attending the Kelmarsh Country Show this year were Europe’s number one stunt and trick riding team, Devil’s Horsemen, who performed breath-taking displays before the crowds.

Kelmarsh Country Show 2017 NNL-170418-091919009

The Essex Dog Display Team and falconry expert Terry Large were also among those giving demonstrations alongside Chris ‘The Countryman’ Green who dispensed tips on bird nesting, rabbit catching, pigeon shooting and all there is to know about fishing. And on the subject of angling, Hywel Morgan, son of the late TV legend Moc Morgan, returned for the 2017 show this Easter, for some practical demonstrations in fly-fishing.

Elsewhere at the Kelmarsh Country Show this Easter, visitors enjoyed dedicated village housing everything to do with shooting and conservation, hot air balloons, a survival camp and both craft and antiques fairs.

Download our app by clicking here to download from Google Play or clicking here to download from Apple’s App Store.

Kelmarsh Country Show 2017 NNL-170418-092050009

Kelmarsh Country Show 2017 Ferruginous Hawk NNL-170418-091932009

Kelmarsh Country Show 2017 The Bifrost Guard living history encampment NNL-170418-092222009

Kelmarsh Country Show 2017 NNL-170418-092130009

Kelmarsh Country Show 2017 The Bifrost Guard living history encampment NNL-170418-092116009

Kelmarsh Country Show 2017 Ashy Faced Owl NNL-170418-092103009