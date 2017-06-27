Future of key buildings in Wellingborough to be discussed by councillors

Councillors are to discuss plans for a number of key buildings in Wellingborough.

Croyland Hall and Abbey, the Tithe Barn, Swanspool House and Swanspool Pavilion will be discussed by Wellingborough Council’s resources committee tomorrow (Wednesday).

Swansgate multi-storey car park

A number of car parks also feature on the agenda, including the Doddington Road council car park, car parks in the Victoria ward and the Swansgate multi-storey car park.

While the report puts forward proposals for some of these properties, the detail is limited.

More information is contained in the appendices of the report, but these are exempt from publication due to containing information of a commercial nature.

However, the report prepared for councillors states: “Discussion in relation to each piece of land or property, and recommendations in respect of each, are outlined in the exempt appendix and are primarily based on the need to maximise returns from property, reduce costs, and provide additional housing within the borough.”

Croyland Hall and Abbey will be discussed

It says one of the greatest risks in respect of many of these properties is ‘inaction’ and the report adds: “A number of the buildings are listed and, even ‘mothballed.’

“These are costing the council money in terms of maintenance and repair, but with no return which, in itself, presents an added reputational risk.”

At the meeting, councillors will be asked to resolve to:

- determine the future of Croyland Hall and Abbey, taking into consideration the viability of the planned conversion and requirement to preserve the listed building

Swanspool House in Wellingborough

- agree in principle the conversion of the Tithe Barn and its annexe into one cafe/function room for lease, and seek appropriate planning permissions, subject to a future report on viability

- refer consideration of the regeneration of Swanspool House and pavilion site to the town centre regeneration advisory group so all options can be considered and a recommendation made

- seek planning permission for residential development on the council car park in Doddington Road before disposing of it at best consideration

- agree to seek planning permission for residential development on car parks seven and eight in Winstanley Road before disposing of them at best consideration

- agree that car park nine in Knox Road be disposed of at best consideration to Wellingborough Homes to enable them to provide the scope for a larger development site in conjunction with the owner of the adjacent development site

- the position in relation to the multi-storey car park be noted, and a report be submitted to a future meeting

The Northants Telegraph asked Wellingborough Council for more details on any plans for the multi-storey car park, and a council spokesman said: “The council are aware that there are a number of concerns around the Swansgate multi-storey car park and are taking a report to resources committee to update members on the current situation.”

Tomorrow’s meeting starts at 7pm at Swanspool House.