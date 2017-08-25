Further stores open at Rushden Lakes, but there’s still more to come

Another big name has opened at Rushden Lakes, but there is still more to add to the line-up in the coming weeks.

House of Fraser, the destination’s department store anchor, as well as Two Seasons, the board sports and snow wear retailer which was founded in Northamptonshire, welcomed their first customers through the doors yesterday (Thursday).

House of Fraser Rushden Lakes is the brand’s first full bricks and mortar store in nearly a decade.

It is also House of Fraser’s first green retail store certified to the BREEAM sustainable building standard.

With 64,000 sq ft store every aspect has been designed to be sensitive to the local setting.

The architecture and store interior have been designed to connect with the natural setting of Rushden Lakes.

People waiting for the opening of House of Fraser yesterday (Thursday)

Features include a 6m x 8m living wall which is home to more than 2,000 plants, an art installation made of recycled wire and featuring local bird species, and wallpaper which has been designed in partnership with The Wildlife Trust BCN.

Dozens of shoppers gathered outside the store just before 10am yesterday to be the first to look around House of Fraser, including its beauty hall which includes MAC, Chanel, Urban Decay, Nars, Dior and Bobbi Brown.

The womenswear department is offering brands such as Issa, Biba, Whistles, Coast and French Connection.

House of Fraser is also launching the Eden Champagne Bar, which will offer visitors a luxurious experience overlooking the beautiful lakes, and an in-store Caffe Nero on the ground floor.

Yesterday also saw the launch of the new flagship store for Two Seasons.

The store embodies the sports on which the brand was founded and will feature the largest wall of skate decks and skate shoes in the area.

The store will offer a unique collection of clothes and accessories from one of the world’s leading skate brands, Element, as well as a shop-within-shop from global surf brand Billabong.

But there is more exciting news to come as Wildwood prepares to open its doors on Wednesday, September 6, and the Boardwalk Splash Zone will also launch in early September.

Nearly three quarters of tenants are now open, with Hobbs, River Island and Flying Tiger still to come.

Since opening on July 28, Rushden Lakes has proved popular with thousands of shoppers in the first weeks enjoying the mix of retail and leisure, and visitors travelling from as far as Devon and Scotland to enjoy the Rushden Lakes experience.