Furniture store to open in Kettering this weekend

The UK’s ‘largest retailer of solid hardwood furniture’ is set to open a store in Kettering this weekend.

Oak Furniture Land will opens its doors to shoppers on Saturday (November 25).

Inside the new Kettering store.

The showroom, at the Kettering Retail Park in Carina Road, has created seven jobs.

Regional manager at Oak Furniture Land Nick Stokes said: “Following on from the success of other Midlands stores, we’re delighted to be opening our first store in Kettering.

“Our customers in the area have been loyal to us over the years and we’re are looking forward to extending our 100 per cent solid hardwood furniture offering to customers in and around Kettering.

“The store will play a significant role in our expansion programme across the UK, and we have a further five showrooms to open before the end of the year.”

Until now, the nearest Oak Furniture Land stores to shoppers in the area were at Peterborough, Leicester or Milton Keynes.

The new Kettering store features more than 20 ranges - including the newly-launched Shay and Canterbury ranges.

The showroom also features a large range of sofas and armchairs with 100 per cent hardwood in the frames.