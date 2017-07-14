Funds available for East Northants groups and clubs

A fund to support the development of public facilities throughout East Northants is open for bidders again.

The Community Facilities Fund was set up by East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) using money it receives from central government as new homes are created in the district.

This ‘New Homes Bonus’ is based on the number of properties added to the Council Tax base each year, including new builds and empty properties being brought back into use.

Constituted community groups including voluntary organisations and charities, as well as town and parish councils can bid for grants of up to £50,000 for capital projects which aim to enhance the district and benefit the whole community.

Previous projects have included building and construction work (such as Benefield Cricket Club, who received £18,900 to improve their facilities), as well as purchasing large items of equipment (like Raunds Town Council, granted £20,000 for a bandstand).

East Northamptonshire Council leader Steven North said: “As new homes are built, the demand on community facilities often increases, so it makes sense to use some of the money we get from central government to help develop these projects.

“Last year 12 community groups benefitted from this fund, including Rockingham Forest Trust and Denford Church.

“Over the next couple of years, we will see new facilities take shape and hope that all of them will make an important contribution to local people’s health and wellbeing, with an increase in active recreation.

“Now another round of funding is open and we’re looking forward to seeing what our local communities bid for to help make East Northants an even better place to live, work and play in.”

In the last round, Bulwick Village Centre was awarded £4,500 for improvements to the Centre.

Colin Deans, who helped lead the project, is very pleased with the new facilities.

He said: “The project is now completed and has gone extremely well.

“Villagers are very impressed with the outcome. The funding has made a significant difference to the village centre.

“New young families are now using the centre, with baby-changing facilities for parties.”

For details about the process and eligibility, visit www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/cff.

All applications must have a minimum of 25 per cent match funding.

Please read the terms and conditions carefully before applying.

You can email communitydevelopment@east-northamptonshire.gov.uk or call 01832 742268 for more information.

Eligibility application forms must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, September 1.