Fundraising page for memorial to Ben Walker

A JustGiving page has been set up in memory of Ben Walker in order to raise money for the boy’s cricket and football teams.

Ben, 15, died of a suspected cardiac arrest while playing for Thrapston Town Juniors FC on Friday.

Family friend Sharon Price, who set up the page, also revealed that the family were keen to launch further initiatives to keep Ben’s memory alive, but said it was too soon to know what form these would take.

The page, which has raised three quarters of its target already, is aiming to raise £8,000.

A statement on the page reads: “During a Thrapston Town FC U15 game at Chancery Lane on Friday 28th April, one of the Thrapston players, Ben Walker collapsed.

“He was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

“As well as a talented footballer, he also represented Thrapston Cricket Club as a promising wicket keeper & batsman.

“Flowers and football shirts have been left in memory of Ben in the club grounds.

“Ben had only just turned 15 & his passing has come as a complete shock to his family and friends. As yet, we do not know the reason why this tragedy occurred.

“This page has been set up with the full approval of Ben’s parents & brother & this is the official page where anyone can donate to the memorial fund & to provide support to Ben’s family at this sad time.”