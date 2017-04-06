Fundraising events for KGH dementia garden appeal

A number of fundraising events are being held for Kettering General Hospital’s dementia garden appeal.

The hospital wants to raise about £200,000 to transform a run-down courtyard adjacent to the Lamport and Twywell wards into a dementia-friendly garden where patients can be safely active.

First up is a mystery murder play being staged by the Theats group, called Curtain Up On Murder.

It is being performed nightly from tonight, Thursday, April 6, to Saturday, April 8, at the social club in the grounds of Kettering General Hospital.

Tickets are £8 (£6 concessions) at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theats or on the door on the night.

Then on Thursday, May 18, a fashion show is being held at The Hall at KGH.

It is being staged by Colours Fundraising Fashion Shows and starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 on 01536 491569 or email maxine.andrews@kgh.nhs.uk.

There will be clothes from the likes of M&S, New Look, Next and Top Shop.

Then the following night, Friday, May 19, there will be a medium night with Tracy Bayes at the recreation hall.

It runs from 7.30pm to 10pm and tickets are £10 from Jayne Chambers on 01536 491649.