Fundraisers make a splash with dragon boat race in Kettering

More than 30 teams took to the water at Wicksteed Park for the eighth Nene Valley Dragon Boat Race.

The popular event is organised by the Rotary Clubs in East Northants - Kettering, Kettery Huxloe, Corby Phoenix, Rushden and Rushden Chichele - and took place on Sunday (September 3).

37 teams took part in the event

This year saw 37 teams from various companies and organisations take part to help raise money for Cransley Hospice in Kettering, Lakelands Hospice in Corby and other Rotary charities.

Alan Armson, chairman of the Rotary Nene Valley Dragons, said: “It is a good team building, good morale building event for the companies and they come out to have a really good day.

“I have had quite a number of emails from people who enjoyed it.”

Alan said he would be disappointed if this year’s event didn’t raise between £25,000 and £30,000, and he added: “That’s what it’s all about.

The event is expected to raise thousands of pounds for various charities

“As Rotarians, we don’t take anything out of the event for ourselves, our time is voluntary and all the money we raise goes to charity.”