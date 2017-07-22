Fundraisers hoping to have ‘summit’ to shout about with challenge for Wellingborough charity

A team of nine fitness fans are embarking on a 24 mile trek of the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise money for Niamh’s Next Step.

Niamh’s mum Sam Curry is taking part in the challenge with her gym buddies from New Dimensions Fitness in Northampton in tribute to her daughter who lost her fight against neuroblastoma in May 2012.

The Wellingborough-based charity raises money to fund vital research into neuroblastoma, which is not currently funded by the NHS or the UK Government.

It also supports the families of children diagnosed with the aggressive childhood cancer.

The team at New Dimensions Fitness in Northampton were so touched by Niamh’s story that they have decided to take on the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for the charity.

The challenge involves 24 miles over the Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

The peaks form part of the Pennine range and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, with a target completion time of under 12 hours.

Personal trainer Sharon Morrow, who runs New Dimensions Fitness, is leading her team of dedicated clients on the Three Peaks Challenge.

She said: “Everyone has been really touched by the stories of Niamh and recently Bradley Lowery and our group wanted to make our own contribution to fighting this disease in the future.

“We are aiming to do the 24 miles in less than 12 hours on July 29 this year and hope to raise as much as we can for the charity.”

If you would like to donate to the team’s Three Peaks Challenge you can donate by click here

For further information search for New Dimensions Fitness Studio on Facebook or email sharon@newdimensionsfitness.co.uk.

For more details about Niamh’s Next Step, click here