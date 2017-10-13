Fundraiser to help Wellingborough centre increase its work with the homeless and vulnerable

A centre which supports vulnerable people is holding another fundraiser to help increase its opening hours.

The Daylight Centre in Wellingborough relies on donations, grants and fundraisers so it can provide a place for homeless, lonely and vulnerable adults to meet, eat and shower.

Inside the foodbank based at the Daylight Centre

It is also home to the town’s foodbank.

With the number of people registered with the centre continuing to grow and the number referred for a foodbank parcel increasing, trustees recently decided that they want to increase the hours the centre is open and provide more support services.

They held a fundraiser last month and it was so successful that they are holding another one later this month.

Trustee Valerie Anslow said: “The last sale we had raised a wonderful £236 for the Daylight Centre’s work with those who are homeless or rough sleeping in Wellingborough and the surrounding area.

“We had such a good response with donations of goods that we are holding another one on Saturday, October 28.”

The giant jumble and bric-a-brac stall will be open from 9am until 11am on Saturday, October 28, at the Daylight Centre hall in High Street, Wellingborough.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will help fund a client support worker and increased opening hours.

The Daylight Centre Fellowship is an independent charity which aims to meet various personal needs from mental health issues and drug and alcohol abuse to homelessness and isolation.

It also offers a hot meal, a warm place to meet and access to practical support such as sourcing benefits and work opportunities or simply using a telephone or the internet.

It has been providing help in the town for people in need for more than 20 years, but had to reduce its hours last year due to financial difficulties.

As well as fundraising events, the centre is also looking to increase the number of its ‘friends’ who promise £10 a month.

They already have about 30 people promising to donate £10 each month, which amounts to £5,000 a year, but they would love to get this number up to 50 by Christmas.

For more information, call Valerie on 07870 473270 or email valerieanslow@icloud.com.

Anyone wishing to donate clothes and bric-a-brac for the fundraiser on October 28 can also call Valerie.

For more information about the Daylight Centre, click here