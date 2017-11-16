Fundraiser to give Wellingborough’s Golden Years group a great Christmas

A winter fair is being held to raise money for a group set up to tackle the problem of loneliness and isolation among the elderly.

Golden Years was launched in Wellingborough earlier this year by Meg Neilan, who used to be the events coordinator for a care home in the town.

She launched the not-for-profit community based group with the aim of giving elderly people the chance to take part in various social groups and activities to reduce loneliness and isolation.

And to help make it a good Christmas for its members, a winter fair is being held at Harrowden Hall from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday, November 29, to support the group with events over the festive period.

Meg said: “Any money raised will be donated to Golden Years, which will help subsidise Christmas parties and trips for older people within our community to take part in.

“The winter fair will offer a range of Christmas stalls to kick-start some Christmas shopping while also enjoying a night of pampering and beauty treatments to get people looking and feeling fabulous for the festive period.”

Tickets are £7 and include a complimentary glass of mulled wine or tea or coffee.

And Meg added: “The Golden Years group will be there on the night and are a big part of the event in the attempt to spread the word further about what we are doing within the community.”

Meg said the group is going from strength to strength, including an ice skating trip next week which everyone is very excited about.

For more information about the group, search for Golden Years on Facebook.