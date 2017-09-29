Fundraiser for Johnny’s Happy Place in Kettering to include free hair cuts

Free hair cuts will be on offer during a tabletop sale taking place at Johnny’s Happy Place (JHP) in Kettering.

JHP was set up by the family of Johnny Mackay who died after taking his own life in October 2014 aged just 29.

Johnny Mackay from Kettering

The voluntary organisation runs a cafe at the Keystone Youth Centre in Rockingham Road, Kettering, every Saturday to support people like Johnny and it is having its autumn tabletop sale on Sunday, October 8.

As part of the event, Bugsy’s gentleman’s barber in Duke Street, Kettering, will be offering hair cuts for free or for a small donation.

Johnny’s mum Denise Mackay said: “They are going to come along from midday to 2pm on that day to do free hair cutting for people or for a donation.

“People can have their hair cut or their beard trimmed.

“So many of the young chaps who come in say they want to have their hair cut so this is a great opportunity for them.”

JHP was set up to help people like Johnny, who for one reason or another are having a tough time.

They might have anxiety issues, depression or just feel isolated.

The community cafe is designed to be somewhere where help is available to those who need it.

Denise will be letting people she knows may appreciate the chance to get their hair cut by Bugsy’s know about the event, and she added: “A hair cut is a luxury that some can’t afford.

“These guys are very happy to do it for a couple of hours.”

As well as the hair cutting, the autumn fundraiser will include stalls, cakes, a raffle, hot dogs and soup.

The tabletop sale is taking place from midday until 4pm on Sunday, October 8, at Keystone in Rockingham Road, Kettering.

Entry is free and stalls cost £5.