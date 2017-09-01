Funding could soon be released for next phase of East Northants Greenway

Councillors will be asked to approve funding for another section of the East Northamptonshire Greenway.

The Greenway is a programme to develop a series of safe walking and cycling routes across the district.

It is being implemented through several phases, with the overall aim of creating a linear or ‘spinal’ route through the Nene Valley, linking Peterborough and Northampton railway stations and connecting with villages and sites of importance.

Members of East Northants Council’s policy and resources committee will be asked to consider and approve the release of funding for construction of phase 5e of the Greenway at a meeting next week.

A report prepared for councillors states: “Phase 5e will offer Irthlingborough residents and others another access point to the Greenway.

“It will link the south-west part of the town (Ebbw Vale Way) to the main linear route, through the Irthlingborough Lakes and Meadows.

“We hope local people will take advantage of its connectivity opportunities and use it as a healthier way of getting to Rushden Lakes and Stanwick Lakes.”

The works for phase 5e will be a combination of constructing a complete new footpath and cycle way in certain parts of the route and upgrading the surface in other parts.

A significant part of phase 5e runs through the wetland areas of the designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) so The Wildlife Trust, as a partner of the Greenway, will procure and oversee all the works associated with this phase.

Phase 5e is part of a series of routes forming phase 5, which will link Ditchford Bridge with Stanwick Lakes.

The Wildlife Trust has constructed the linear routes 5a and 5b and the routes around the lakes to the rear of the Rushden Lakes site.

Funding for this has come from LxB, as part of their work with The Wildlife Trust, to link Rushden Lakes with the Irthlingborough Lakes and Meadows and the Greenway.

Funding for phase 5e is available from the Section 106 contributions from an Irthlingborough housing development.

The cost for full construction works on phase 5e and including provision for The Wildlife Trust’s costs for managing the works and VAT is £20,392.

It is proposed that a provisional sum of about £10,500 is also made available to facilitate the upgrading of the existing surfaces of phase 5e.

The recommendation for councillors is to approve the release of Section 106 monies for phase 5e of the East Northamptonshire Greenway, with the maximum amount available being set at £31,000.

Monday’s meeting starts at 7.30pm in the council chamber of the East Northants Council offices in Cedar Drive, Thrapston.