Fun and games in store as seaside comes to Kettering

Does the thought of the British seaside put a smile on your face?

Then come on down to Kettering by the Sea in Market Place.

Kettering by the Sea is making a splash again this year, bringing you a taste of the traditional British seaside combined with a host of free activities.

The giant sand pit will be open from 10am to 4pm from tomorrow (Friday, July 21) to August 19 every day except Sundays.

There will be free parking in Kettering Council car parks at the municipal offices; London Road; Queen Street; School Lane; School Lane Pop & Shop; Wadcroft and Commercial Road on Fridays, August 4, 11 and 18.

Celebrate National Playday on August 2 with a fun packed programme, Monkeys in the Manor. Find us in the museum and gallery gardens from 1pm to 3.30pm, where free face painting, craft activities, balloon modelling and a jungle fancy dress competition will be taking place.

New to Kettering by the Sea this year, a free Summer Trail will be in full swing throughout the month.

Grab your passports and explore the map to find clues and be entered in our prize draw to be in with a chance to win some fantastic prizes this summer.

Summer playschemes around the borough are free this year from July 24 to August 5 in Geddington, Broughton, Wilbarston, Burton Latimer, Rothwell, Desborough and Mawsley, showcasing The Railway Children show and Steve the Magician.

Other highlights in Market Place include, in week one, a mini-beast roadshow; a Punch & Judy show, Hoop Dance and Starlight Dance and Musical Theatre School Summer Showcase in week two; jungle craft activities and urban beach volleyball tournament in week three; under the sea craft activities, Lego workshops and West Lodge farm animals in week four; and in week five, African drumming and science shows and carnival craft activities.

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council, said: “Kettering by the Sea is a great, free family event and we hope that the sun will shine so that everyone can have a great time this year.

“The wide range of free activities taking place ensures that there’s something for everyone, so we look forward to seeing you on the Market Place this summer.”

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, Kettering Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “There are so many free activities during Kettering by the Sea and it’s fantastic that we are able to offer such a full programme for all ages every summer.

“I hope that people will also make the most of the award-winning museum and art gallery and enjoy Kettering by the Sea in the sun this year!”