Frightfully good night at Wellingborough’s House of Horrors

A family welcomed people into their House of Horrors to raise money for two good causes.

The house in Askham Avenue in Wellingborough was given a complete makeover for Halloween, with youngsters invited to go along between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday (October 31).

Michelle Tomkins from Chelsea's Angels at the House of Horrors

And from 7pm onwards, it was time for anyone who was older and willing to enter at their own risk for ‘scary time.’

Jackie Mayes said they have been doing this for a few years now and always try to raise as much money as they can.

She said they always have a good turn-out, and added: “It was a fab night.”

Money raised by the Halloween event will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and Chelsea’s Angels, the Irthlingborough-based charity set up in memory of Chelsea Knighton who died from childhood cancer neuroblastoma in August 2009.

The spooky fundraiser

A message on the Chelsea’s Angels Facebook page said: “Wow, thank you to everyone that went along and supported these guys’ efforts and hard work.

“An amazing £160.95 was raised last night to be split between Macmillan and Chelsea’s Angels.

“Thank you Jackie Mayes and all your family and friends, well done.”

Chelsea had one wish before she died for her family to help other poorly children like her and this led to the charity being set up in 2010.

The House of Horrors

Since then, the charity has raised thousands of pounds and worked tirelessly to help other youngsters going through treatment and their families.

One of the ways it helps families is buying something to put a smile on the child’s face or by offering financial support to the family.

This could be to cover costs such as fuel to get to and from hospital appointments, or to cover bills or mortgage payments.

They also donate care packs to youngsters being treated at Leicester Royal Infirmary where Chelsea was treated.

