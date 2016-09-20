Friends smash their own record with second fundraiser in Higham Ferrers

A fundraiser held in memory of a dad who lost his battle with cancer has raised more than £2,700.

Katt Perry teamed up with friend Zoe Brown to hold a charity ball in memory of her dad after losing him to cancer last April.

Last year’s event was a huge success, raising £1,800 in total, but after deciding to hold another event this year, Katt and Zoe have beaten their own fundraising target by raising £2,744.87.

All money from the event held at Higham Ferrers Working Men’s Club last month will go to Cancer Research UK.

Zoe said: “We raised a total of £2,744.87, which is amazing.

“We auctioned off a signed Manchester United football that raised £100 and also Leicester City stadium tickets that raised £120.

“The raffle had over 50 prizes available and we sold out of raffle tickets.

“The room was packed and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”

Those attending the event enjoyed pizza from Domino’s, which was paid for by Home Instead which had cared for Katt’s father towards the end of his life.

Zoe added: “DJ Dan provided entertainment throughout the night, thanks to SMDL New homes, and Rhys Gradwell sang, which was beautiful.”

She added that they will soon be looking to start organising another event for next year.