Free seaside fun at Wellingborough’s Swansgate Centre this summer

The seaside is coming to Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre throughout the summer holidays.

From Monday (July 24) to Friday, September 1, children can enjoy free seaside colouring in the children’s area at the shopping centre as well as extra entertainment and fun on selected dates.

Every Friday in the school holidays, beach-themed arts and crafts workshops will take place from 10am to 3pm.

Young shoppers can get creative making personalised postcards, seashell photoframes, seaside windmills and more.

Additional entertainment is also arriving in August as The Little Lighthouse will be visiting along with the Lighthouse Keeper for comic stories and anecdotes about being at sea.

Traditional Punch and Judy shows are also arriving on Wednesday, August 23, with both activities taking place at intervals from 10am to 3pm.

And there will be a giant deckchair at the shopping centre all summer for shoppers to hop into and snap their selfies in.

For the chance to win a £50 Wilko voucher, visitors can upload and share their pictures with Swansgate on Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #SwansgateSummer.

Lindsay Tickner, centre manager at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “It’s going to be a super fun summer at Swansgate this year, and we can’t wait to bring the seaside to Wellingborough.

“There’s plenty for our younger shoppers to join in with, come rain or shine.”