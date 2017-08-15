Free family fun on offer at motorcycling and road safety event in Corby

Have your say

Motorcycle and car lovers of all ages are invited to join in the fun at a free high-octane road safety event this weekend.

The National BikeSafe and Open Roads Show is taking place at Rockingham Motor Speedway in Corby on Saturday (August 19) to celebrate all things motorbike and road safety-related.

BikeSafe is a police-led motorcycle initiative run by most forces throughout the UK to help improve riders’ skills and reduce the number of motorcyclists hurt on the roads.

Open Roads is a joint initiative from Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and Northamptonshire Highways’ Safer Roads Alliance.

It aims to highlight vulnerable road users, such as motorcyclists, and reduce the number of people injured or killed on the county’s roads.

Attractions at the show will include observed track rides for motorcyclists, expert displays, the California Superbike School, skid pan experiences for car drivers, and the chance to enjoy a simulated emergency response drive in a police car, complete with blue lights.

Kamila Poole of the Safer Roads Alliance said: “It’s great to be part of the National Bikesafe and Open Roads Show to promote motorcyclist safety and we’re looking forward to meeting lots of people on Saturday.

“Open Roads is a great example of joint working and this event allows us to talk to people and help to educate them in order to make the roads safer for everyone.”

Other attractions at Rockingham will include emergency service rescue demonstrations, manufacturer demo rides, a motogymkhana and pre-driver taster assessment sessions.

There will also be a bouncy castle and face painting for younger visitors.

Some of the track and riding experiences have a cost, most are free.

Advance booking is recommended

Find out more and reserve your place here: www.bikesafe.co.uk/home/national-bikesafe-show/

Running from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, entry to the National BikeSafe and Open Roads Show is free, with free parking.