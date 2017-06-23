Free event to tackle child sexual exploitation in Wellingborough

Anyone working with children and young people within the community or voluntary sector in Wellingborough is invited to attend an event about child sexual exploitation (CSE).

The free event will be held at the Wellingborough Council offices at Swanspool House in Doddington Road between 6pm and 7pm on Wednesday, July 12, with experts on hand to answer any questions from 5pm.

A talk will go into detail about what CSE actually is, how to spot the signs and report concerns, along with information on local initiatives and how communities can help to tackle the issue in Northamptonshire.

Cllr Peter Morrall, the council’s lead adviser on young people, said: “We all have a responsibility to safeguard children, so it’s vital that we ensure people know what to look out for and what to do if they suspect something.

“I would urge anyone who works with children in the community and voluntary sector to book a place on this important event as soon as possible, as places are limited.”

The event will also include a presentation from Detective Inspector Richard Tompkins, head of the Reducing Incidents of Sexual Exploitation (RISE) team, and Paula Swain, a Northamptonshire CSE specialist nurse.

DI Tompkins added: “The devastating impact that sexual exploitation has on children and local communities is well documented.

“This is an opportunity to give a local context and discover what measures are being taken to tackle and prevent CSE in Northamptonshire.

“Safeguarding is most effective when professionals and the community work closely with each other, so we encourage people to attend this event as public support is absolutely vital.”

The event is being organised through the Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Board as a joint initiative between Wellingborough Council, RISE and Northamptonshire County Council.

There will be an opportunity to network and talk with the speakers, CSE specialists and local members of the council after the event.

Places must be booked by July 7.