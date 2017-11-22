Free car safety checks for shoppers at Rushden Lakes

Shoppers at Rushden Lakes are being given the chance to have a free winter check on their cars as firefighters and two local garages mark Road Safety Week.

Tyre treads, brake lights and windscreens will be among the items highlighted as part of the free winter safety checks offered to shoppers at the retail and leisure development tomorrow (Thursday).

The checks will be on offer to shoppers at Rushden Lakes tomorrow (Thursday)

Rushden Lakes’ centre manager Paul Rich said: “Car maintenance is hugely important at this time of year, and as a busy shopping centre we thought it would be a great idea to work with Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service and local garages to offer this free service to shoppers.

“The experts will be checking things such as whether lights are working properly, whether windscreen chips could become serious cracks and whether tyres have sufficient tread to be safe on the roads.

“We’re pleased to be able to work with the fire service and both Hi Q and Rushden Auto Centre on this valuable initiative, and are sure many of our shoppers will want to take advantage of the free checks.”

Following sessions held yesterday (Tuesday) with Hi Q, experts from Rushden Auto Centre will be on-hand again tomorrow (Thursday) from 10am until midday and again from 2pm until 4pm.

Paul said: “The team will be giving out safety advice and ensuring that shoppers’ cars are ready for the winter.

“This is a great initiative as part of Road Safety Week and we’re looking forward to helping many shoppers stay safe on the roads.”