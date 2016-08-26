Foxes legend on show at Kettering charity football match

A Leicester City legend will make an appearance at a charity football match in Kettering this weekend.

Former Foxes defender Steve Walsh, who made more than 350 appearances for the current Premier League champions, will turn out at the Ise Lodge Community Centre on Sunday (August 28).

The event poster.

The annual match is being held by Luke Harris to raise funds for Northants charity Ups N Downs, a charity which supports families with people with Down’s Syndrome.

An Ise Lodge Community Centre XI will take on an Ups N Downs charity XI, with kick off at 11am.

There will be a barbecue, raffle, quiz and children’s penalties with Steve Walsh at half-time, as well as live football on Sky.

Last year’s match raised more than £1,000.

To donate, click here.