Fourth Wellingborough man charged over noxious substance attack

A fourth Wellingborough man has been charged in connection with an incident in Northampton in the early hours of Sunday, July 23.

Frank Taylor, aged 24, from Star House, York Road, was remanded in custody and is appearing today at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Four people were splashed with a noxious substance, not believed to be acid, during the incident which took place at around 4.45am in the Drapery.

Ijuha Stirling-Campbell, 20, Jake Price, 22 and Taishon Whittaker, 26, all from Wellingborough, have also been charged.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.